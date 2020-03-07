Jammu And Kashmir Cop Allegedly Takes Bribe On Camera, Arrested

The officer was caught on camera demanding and accepting bribe (Representational)

An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police was arrested on Saturday after a video purportedly showing him demanding and accepting bribe inside a police station in Kishtwar district went viral on social media.

ASI Abdul Subhan has also been placed under suspension and a department inquiry has been initiated against him, a police spokesman said.

The officer was caught on camera demanding and accepting the bribe from some people within the station premises on Friday.

Taking serious cognisance of the matter, the spokesman said a case has been registered against the erring officer and an investigation is underway.

"He has been formally arrested in the case. He has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against him," he further said.