Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Hosts Iftaar Party The party was attended by Governor N N Vohra, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, judges of the high court and several legislators, an official spokesman said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Mehbooba Mufti interacted with the guests. (File) Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hosted an Iftaar party which was attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others here today.



The party was attended by Governor NN Vohra, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, judges of the high court and several legislators, an official spokesman said.



He said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, and other senior officers of the Army, police and civil administration were also present on the occasion.



The union home minister and Ms Mufti interacted with the guests and wished them well, the spokesman said.



The minister is on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation.









Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti hosted an Iftaar party which was attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh among others here today.The party was attended by Governor NN Vohra, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, judges of the high court and several legislators, an official spokesman said.He said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, and other senior officers of the Army, police and civil administration were also present on the occasion.The union home minister and Ms Mufti interacted with the guests and wished them well, the spokesman said. The minister is on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter