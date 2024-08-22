Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: Congress-National Conference J&K Tie-Up Done But Discord Over Seats' Math

Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge met with Omar and Farooq Abdullah today.

The Congress and National Conference's pre-poll alliance was finalised after Rahul Gandhi visited Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar. Sources said there are still challenges on the seat-sharing but the leadership of both parties have asked negotiators to figure out a formula that works for both parties.

This is the fist time since 1987 when NC and Congress have entered into a pre-poll alliance in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We had a good meeting, in a cordial atmosphere. The alliance is on track and god willing, it will go smoothly. The alliance is final. It will be signed this evening and the alliance is on all 90 seats," said Farooq Abdullah.

The announcement came after an hour-long meeting between leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Omar and Farooq Abdullah at their Gupkar home in Srinagar.

The meeting gave out a clear message - despite serious differences over the seat-sharing formula, the top leadership of both parties wanted to fight the assembly elections together.

"Kharge Ji and I have conveyed to Karra sahib (Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Karra) that there will be an alliance. But respect of Congress workers and Congress leaders has to be maintained," said Mr Gandhi.

Both parties have already held three rounds of seat-sharing negotiations and the last one late last night ended on a bitter note as both sides hardened their stand on the number of seats they wanted to contest, the sources said.

During today's meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the idea of friendly contests on some seats claimed by both sides was also considered, they added.

Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and the restoration of the erstwhile state's statehood appears to be central to his poll promise.

"We want statehood for you, that is in your heart. We want you to run your state the way you want to, this is the message we came to convey," he said.

The region was stripped of its statehood and special status under Article 370 in 2019.

Backing Rahul Gandhi's comments, NC patron Farooq Abdullah said, "People have suffered much in the last 10 years. Statehood is the prime concern for us. And we want all the powers of the state. Our common program is to fight divisive forces. Our doors are open for all, let's first win the election. My heart is happy today."

Earlier, while speaking exclusively to NDTV, Omar Abdullah said that seat-sharing "brings with it its own challenges". "Seat sharing brings with it its own challenges, I have 90 candidates. There is a problem of plenty," he said. He emphasised that even if they work out a seat-sharing deal with the Congress, it "will not be smooth".

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-NC alliance had got 41.7 percent votes while former allies, the BJP and PDP, got 17 and eight percent, respectively.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. The results will be announced on October 4. This is the first assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.