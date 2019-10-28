Terrorists Kill Apple Truck Driver In J&K, Fourth Attack In Under 2 Weeks

The encounter occurred a day ahead of an European Union delegation's visit (Representational)

A truck driver loading apples into his vehicle was killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, police said. This is the fourth attack on truckers transporting apples from the Kashmir region in the last two weeks.

According to news agency ANI, terrorists fired on the civilian in Bijbehara area. The incident occurred hours after 15 people were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Sopore in Baramulla district.

Incidentally, both the attacks took place a day before 27 members of the European Union are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. They had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today.

Further information on the apple trucker's death is awaited.

In the earlier attack, terrorists had thrown a grenade at civilians waiting at a bus stand in Sopore. One of them had to be taken to a Srinagar hospital in a critical state, news agency PTI quoted police as saying. Nobody was arrested in that incident.

Last week, two truck drivers were killed and their vehicles loaded with apples were set on fire by terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian district. Another driver was injured in the incident.

Police said the trucks were passing through Chitragam village when the terrorists fired at them, critically injuring two drivers. They later set the fruit-laden trucks ablaze.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.