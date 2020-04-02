Jamia PhD Student Arrested For Alleged Conspiracy In Delhi Violence

Delhi violence: Jamia Millia Islamia University student Miran Haider has been arrested

A PhD student of Jamia Millia Islamia University has been arrested for his alleged role in the massive violence that broke out in parts of Delhi in February, which left over 50 dead and hundreds injured.

The arrested student, Miran Haider, is also the head of the Delhi youth wing of jailed politician Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD.

Fifty-four people were killed and hundreds were injured in northeast Delhi after four straight days of violence over the amended citizenship law in the last week of February, when US President Donald Trump and his family were on a two-day visit to India.

Delhi Police had said WhatsApp was used to organise goons from Uttar Pradesh and to identify areas to target. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a public statement, calling for "peace and brotherhood", violence continued in some areas.

The violence left several neighbourhoods looking like war zones. Homes and shops were burnt and mobs clashed with the police. Some protesters were seen on camera using guns. Many protesters also suffered gunshot wounds.

Government sources at that time had said the violence had been "orchestrated", as it came at a time when President Trump was visiting the country.

Seven people including the brother of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussain were arrested last month in connection with the violence.

Tahir Hussain is accused in the murder of an Intelligence Bureau employee during the violence.

The violence broke out between those who supported the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who opposed the amended law that fast-tracks the process of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims minorities from three neighbouring countries.