Jamia Student Arrested For Organising Anti-CAA Protests In Northeast Delhi: Cops

Violence between the protestors, supporters of CAA in Delhi killed at least 53 people this year (File)

Police have arrested the media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee, who is accused of organising anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Delhi's north-east district.

According to Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police, the arrested person, Safoora Zargar, is accused of organising anti-CAA protests in Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protestors and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed.

On April 6, a Delhi court had extended the police custody of a Jamia student, who was arrested in a case related to the alleged planning of a conspiracy to incite violence in northeast Delhi, by nine more days.