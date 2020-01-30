As Teen Pulls Gun At Jamia, Police Watch, Don't Rush Into Action

Jamia: On social media, some commented that a policeman "strolled" towards him.

Holding up a gun at protesters near Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university, a young man walked backwards while shouting "yeh lo azaadi (here's your freedom)". Behind him, a large number of policemen in riot gear seemed frozen to the spot.

Standing close to dozens of policemen, he pulled out his gun and spent about two minutes waving the weapon around. No policeman tried to approach him.

After he had fired a shot, injuring a student, one policeman finally walked towards him and caught hold of him.

"Delhi Police zindabad," he said once. Asked to give his name, the shooter replied: "Rambhakt Gopal!"

A student, Shadaab Farukh, who was apparently trying to calm him down, was shot in the hand when Gopal fired.

Questions have been raised about a man walking with a gun for so long without being stopped by the police.

In an early response, the police indicated the personnel were caught off guard and they couldn't see the gun as they were right behind him.

"The crowd was coming from Jamia. The person came out of the crowd... He is being questioned," senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal NDTV.

Several students claimed that the police waited too long to act. They also said some of them had shouted to the cops that the man had a gun.

The police were metres away when the shot was fired.

The man was detained but a case was not filed immediately.