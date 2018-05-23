Jamia Millia Islamia University Website Hacked For Third Time In 24 Hours

Jamia Millia Islamia's media coordinator said the university received information about first episode of hacking between 12 and 1 am on Monday night.

Jamia Millia Islamia's website was defaced with messages for the third time in 24 hours.

New Delhi:  The website of Delhi-based Jamia Millia Islamia's was hacked for the third time in 24 hours. Close to midnight on Tuesday, the website displayed a black screen, which showed several messages.The website was restored minutes later.

The website was defaced with messages such as "Stuck by Faisal 1337", "Pakistan Zindabad", "Your Website Stamped By & Pak Cyber Attackers Team". Another message read, "Security is just an illusion".

The premier educational institution's website first crashed late Monday night. A birthday wish greeted the users. It read, "Happy Birthday Pooja. Your love." The site was restored in the morning.
 
After 9 pm on Tuesday, another message reportedly flashed on the website. It read, "Sorry, I Have a Boyfriend. Pooja," according to news agency ANI, suggesting that the website was hacked for the second time.

After the first episode of hacking, the university officials said the issue would be taken seriously. "It is unfortunate that someone plays such pranks to send personalised messages. We would be taking this issue seriously. There would be a meeting and we will decide future course of action," the varsity's media coordinator Saima Saeed told news agency PTI.

Twitter users, however, had a field day with the screenshots doing the rounds on the internet. "So May 22 is Pooja's birthday and now the whole of Jamia knows about it ! Guess how ? The technical Aashiq has hacked the Jamia Millia Islamia website and wrote #HappyBirthdayPooja on the page ! Impressive isnt it ..cops some cupid work for you guys," wrote a user.
Jamia Millia Islamia's media coordinator said that the university received information about the hacking between 12 and 1 am on Monday night. "Our first response was to restore it and we managed to do it in six hours," she added. In the past, websites of many educational institutions were hacked, including IITs of Delhi, Madras, Bombay and Kharagpur, Delhi University and Aligarh Muslim University.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

