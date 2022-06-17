Terror Funding Case: Anti Terror Agency Conducts Searches In Kashmir

In 2019, the Centre had banned Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel). (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at six locations in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case involving the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), an official said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of office-bearers and members of the JeI at six locations in Baramulla, Budgam and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The spokesperson said various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized during the raids.

The case, registered by the NIA suo motu on February 5, 2021, pertains to the activities of some JeI members who have been collecting donations in the country and abroad for charity and other welfare activities, but have been using the funds for "violent and secessionist" activities, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the funds being raised by the organisation are also channellise to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) through well-organised networks of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

"JeI has also been motivating impressionable youths of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities," the spokesperson said.

In February 2019, the Centre had banned the JeI for five years under anti-terror laws on grounds that it was "in close touch" with terrorist outfits and was expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

A notification banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hundreds of JeI activists were arrested in a major crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir following the ban, which came just months ahead of the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two union territories in August 2019.

