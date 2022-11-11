Jaish Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The encounter took place at Kapren area in Shopian.

A foreign terrorist was killed in an anti- terrorist operation by the security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The terrorist has been identified as an operative of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Security forces launched a predawn operation at Kapren area in Shopian following a tip-off on the presence of terrorists there. The terrorists fired at the search party leading to a gunfight.

The killed terrorist has been identified as Kamran Bhai alias Hanees who was active in Kulgam-Shopian area.

Police said search operation is still underway around the encounter site.