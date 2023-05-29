Jaipur's Rambagh Palace Is World's Top-Rated Hotel: Survey

Jaipur's Rambagh Palace has been ranked as the world's top-rated hotel in the Traveller's Choice Award 2023 by Tripadvisor, an online travel agency. Rambagh Palace grabbed the top spot leaving behind properties like Ozen Reserve in Bolufushi Island, Maldives and Hotel Colline de France in Brazil's Gramado. The rankings are based on the analysis of review data of over 1.5 million hotels from January 1 to December 31 last year. According to Tripadvisor, less than 1 per cent of 8 million listings on its platform is awarded the Best of the Best tanking, signifying "the highest level of excellence in hospitality."

Rambagh Palace also referred to as “The Jewel of Jaipur” is the only Indian property among the top 10 on the list. The 1835 palace-turned-luxurious hotel, known for its grandeur, has over 5,000 five-bubble reviews and is beloved for its polo bar, historic suites, and high tea.

Interestingly, none of the 10 top-rated hotels in the world are from the US. The domination of hotels from Asia, Trivadvisor believed, was an indication that the tourism industry has bounced back in the region. Brazil has the most winners in the world list,

Check the top 10 hotels in the world here:

Top 10 Hotels in the World

1 Rambagh Palace – Jaipur, India

2 Ozen Reserve Bolifushi – Bolifushi Island, Maldives

3 Hotel Colline de France – Gramado, Brazil

4 Shangri-La The Shard, London – London, United Kingdom

5 The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China

6 JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7 Romance Istanbul Hotel – Istanbul, Turkey

8 Ikos Dassia – Dassia, Greece

9 Ikos Andalusia – Estepona, Spain

10 Padma Resort Ubud – Puhu, Indonesia

"It's clear that our community ventured far and wide last year: Our 10 winning subcategories encompass 37 regions around the world and include a wide range of amazing places to stay. An opulent palace in Jaipur topped the charts, while hotels ranging from a ‘glamping' retreat in Patagonia to a rock ‘n' roll–themed boutique in Boston made their mark as well. As our savvy reviewers know, hotels can sometimes be the entire reason for the trip—I'm personally very excited to consult this list as I plot out the next year of vacations with my own family," Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, was quoted as saying.

Travellers' Choice by Tripadvisor identifies businesses that earn consistently great reviews on the platform. The winners are selected among the 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. To be considered for the awards, the property must have at least 12 months of listing on Tripadvisor with threshold reviews within the period being evaluated.