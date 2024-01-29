Protest Against Rajasthan BJP MLA For Objecting To Students Wearing Hijab

The Muslim girl students of a government senior secondary school staged a protest outside the Subhash Chowk police station demanding action against BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya for objecting to the girls wearing hijab during a school event.

Several school girls blocked the road outside the Subhash Chowk police station and raised slogans against the BJP legislator. They demanded an apology from the legislator and an FIR against him.

"The MLA had come to our school to attend the annual function. We welcomed him. We were told that hijab is not allowed. He asked how the girls can breathe while wearing hijabs. He should apologise," the protesting girls told reporters.

Congress MLA from Adarsh Nagar constituency, Rafeek Khan, also tried raising the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly, but the Speaker did not allow him to speak and expunged his statement from the assembly proceedings.

When Acharya, the MLA from Hawa Mahal constituency, was asked about the protest by the Muslim girl students, he told reporters that he had asked the school principal about the dress code rules.

"I have asked the school principal that when there is a programme on January 26 or an annual festival in a government school, is there a provision for two different dresses? The principal has said no and said that the students do not follow," Acharya said.

The BJP MLA said that the girls were either in hijab or in burqa during the programme in the school.

"There were two types of atmosphere visible there. So, I had asked the principal about the dress code," Acharya said.

"Why are there two types of dress codes in schools? I did not go to Madrasas and ask them to change their dress. They have their rules," he added.

Assistant Police Commissioner (North) Dr Hemant Jakhar said that the girl students and their families demonstrated outside the police station on Monday in protest against the MLA's statement during a programme in the school.

He said that the girl students and their families demanded that the MLA should tender an apology for his statement. They have also filed a complaint in this regard, he added.

Jakhar said the matter is being investigated.

Efforts are being made to pacify the girl students and their families, he added.

