Jaipur Man Creates Rs 25 Lakh Wedding Card Using 3 Kg Silver For Daughter

A Jaipur man has taken the wedding cards to a whole new level. Shiv Johri has created a unique invite with 3 kilograms of pure silver using 128 pieces, without a single nail or screw, for his daughter Shruti Johri's wedding.

The card, valued at around Rs 25 lakh, features 65 intricately carved deities, with Lord Ganesha at the top, accompanied by the inscription "Shri Ganeshaya Namah." To the right of Ganesha is Goddess Parvati, and to the left is Lord Shiva. Below them are Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu.

The wedding card features 65 intricately carved deities.

Measuring 8 x 6.5 inches with a depth of 3 inches, the card also depicts the life of Lord Krishna, the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, and South Indian-style Krishna with five torsos surrounded by eight cows. The outer layer showcases eight forms of Goddess Lakshmi, who appear with their attendants and the Sun God.

Lord Venkateswara (Tirupati Balaji) appears in two forms. The card also shows attendants, charioteers holding fly-whisks, goddesses with lamps, and gods playing conch shells and drums.

"I made this card myself over the course of a year. I wanted my daughter's wedding to invite not just relatives, but all the gods and goddesses as well. I wanted to give my child something that would stay with her for generations—something future generations would see and remember," he said.

Shiv Johri created a wedding invite for his daughter.

"After six months of thinking, we decided that we should create this special thing, and I worked on it for one year to make it ready," he added.

Shiv Johri with his daughter Shruti Johri, for whom he created a wedding invite.

Among all the deities, the names of the bride, Shruti Johri, and the groom, Harsh Soni, are inscribed. Around their names, elephants are showering flowers.

Inside, similar to a traditional invitation, the names of the bride's and groom's parents and the entire family are engraved.