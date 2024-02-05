Jailed Manish Sisodia Gets Court Permission To Meet Unwell Wife Once A Week

Manish Sisodia was arrested and charge-sheeted in Delhi Excise policy cases.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who remains in jail for over a year in the liquor policy case, has been allowed to meet his ailing wife and doctors once a week. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court provided the relief to the AAP leader on Monday.

The last time he was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife was during Diwali last November.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has requested that the court allow him for custody parole to meet his wife weekly. Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate in the application on February 2.

While issuing notice, the court noted that the first application is for seeking his regular bail (second bail application), and the second is for seeking custody parole to meet his ailing wife for two days weekly.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in custody in connection with his alleged role in the Delhi Liquor scam.

The Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail petition of Manish Sisodia on October 30. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court and the trial court on May 30 last year.

He was granted custody parole to meet his ailing wife on Diwali on November 10, 2023.

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26. ED arrested him on March 9. The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the accused Manish Sisodia.