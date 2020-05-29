Jailed For Delhi Clashes, Ex-Councillor Ishrat Jahan Seeks Interim Bail For Marriage

Ishrat Jahan said in her plea that her marriage was fixed in 2018 for June 12, 2020

Former municipal councillor from the Congress Ishrat Jahan, charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, moved a Delhi court Thursday seeking interim bail for 30 days to get married.

She has been charged under the anti-terror law in a case related to the violence in northeast Delhi in February triggered by the newly enacted Citizenship Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh put up the matter for further hearing on May 30 after the Additional Public Prosecutor sought more time to verify the facts of her scheduled marriage.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, Additional Public Prosecutor Dharam Chand, appearing for the state, told the court that the genuineness of the marriage card needed to be verified.

He further said that the fact about her scheduled marriage needed to be verified as according to the bail plea, it was fixed almost two years ago.

According to the interim bail plea, filed through advocate SK Sharma, Ishrat Jahan said her marriage was fixed in 2018 for June 12, 2020.

The plea further said that Ishrat Jahan would not tamper with any evidence or influence the witnesses if granted bail.

Besides her, Jamia Millia Islamia University students Asif Iqbal Tanha, Gulfisha Khatoon, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, President of Jamia Alumni Association Shifa-Ur-Rehman, suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, former student leader Umar Khalid have also been charged under the anti-terror law in the case.

The police had claimed in the FIR that Umar Khalid and his associates had instigated people to start the violence in the area and it was a "premeditated conspiracy".

Clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.