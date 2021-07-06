Jailed Ex-Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan Seeks Bail In Delhi Riot Case

Ishrat Jahan had earlier sought bail citing the coronavirus pandemic

Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, has moved a Delhi court seeking bail in a conspiracy case connected to the northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat will hear the arguments on the plea on July 12.

Advocate Pradeep Teotia along with lawyer and Ishrat Jahan's sister Sarwer Jahan is representing her in the case.

"She has been shown to be the leading female face of the protest. This is one of our grounds in the bail plea. We are fighting for justice and to prove her innocence to the court as she has been falsely implicated," said Sarwer Jahan.

In November last year, the court had denied interim bail to her considering the gravity of the offences including those lodged under UAPA, the stringent anti-terror law.

She had sought bail citing the coronavirus outbreak in Delhi's Mandoli prison and other medical issues.

Earlier, Ishrat Jahan was granted interim bail for 10 days to get married and was directed not to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses. Her marriage was fixed for June 12, 2020.

Besides Ishrat Jahan, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, former student leader Umar Khalid, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been charged under the anti-terror law in the case.

Notably, they are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 violence that killed 53 people and injured over 700.

The Delhi High Court had recently granted bail to Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita in the case, saying that the state blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity in its anxiety to suppress dissent.

