Jailed BJP Leader Threatening Us, Alleges Unnao Teen's Family: 10 Points

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a lawmaker from Bangarmau in Unnao, was arrested by the CBI in April.

New Delhi: Months after his arrest, BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been charged by the CBI with raping a 15-year-old in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, a case in which action was taken only after the girl tried to commit suicide opposite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house. The politician, who remains in the ruling party, has been threatening the teen's family and witnesses from jail, a relative has alleged, questioning why the BJP hasn't expelled him.