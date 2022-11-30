Jailed AAP Minister Asked To Approach Trial Court In Defamation Case

In November, the court had dismissed Satyendair Jain's plea seeking discharge in case. (File)

The Delhi High Court today asked Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain to approach the trial court to challenge the proceedings against him in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Delhi BJP leader Chhail Bihari Goswami.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma allowed the AAP leader to withdraw his plea challenging the orders by a magisterial court here and granted him liberty to approach the trial court by way of a revision petition instead of approaching the high court.

"File a revision petition. Why to lose one forum?" the judge said.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Satyendar Jain, said the petitioner filed the plea because no case was made out to proceed against him as his alleged statements do not fulfil the ingredients to constitute the offence of defamation.

Chhail Bihari Goswami had filed a defamation complaint against Satyendar Jain and several other AAP leaders, claiming the accused had levelled defamatory remarks against him in connection with funds of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

Chhail Bihari Goswami, who was the chairperson of the Standing Committee of the NDMC, alleged the accused passed the remarks to "lower the moral and intellectual character of the complainant in the eyes of the general public".

In February, the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate had summoned Satyendar Jain, Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Sourabh Bharadwaj, and Durgesh Pathak on the criminal defamation complaint.

"The court is of the considered view that prima facie accused persons namely Satyendar Jain, Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak, and Sourabh Bharadwaj have committed the offence punishable under Section 499/500 (defamation) IPC read with Section 34 (common intention) IPC," it had said.

In November, the magisterial court had dismissed Satyendair Jain's plea seeking discharge in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)