Jairam Thakur's Swearing-In On Wednesday Will See PM Modi, Amit Shah In Attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jairam Thakur as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.The ceremony would be held at the historic Ridge ground in Shimla, Mr Thakur said.The five-time legislator from Seraj in Mandi was elected as BJP's legislative party leader in Himachal Pradesh yesterday after BJP ousted Congress from power in the state by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently concluded Assembly polls.Mr Thakur said apart from PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, chief ministers of many BJP-ruled states will attend the swearing-in ceremony.The ceremony would be brief and some ministers would also take oath, but their names are yet to finalised, he said.Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the ceremony and the prime minister is likely to address people at the Ridge.