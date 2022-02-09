JNU Now 'Jai Nathuram University': Jairam Ramesh's Zinger Over New Boss

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was appointed VC of JNU this week.

The transformation of Delhi's premier Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) from one of the best universities in India to 'Jai Nathuram University' seems to be getting consolidated and deepened, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Wednesday amid criticism over Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's appointment as its Vice-Chancellor.

His remarks came a day after BJP MP Varun Gandhi slammed the choice of Mr Pandit as the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying such "mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future".

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse who has been defended in the past by Ms Pandit, Mr Ramesh said, "3 Ministers in the Modi Cabinet are from the old JNU. Sadly, its transition from one of the best universities in India to becoming Jai Nathuram University seems to be getting consolidated and deepened."

Ms Pandit, 59, is the first woman Vice Chancellor of JNU. She is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in international relations.

There has been criticism of her appointment from some quarters and controversy over her tweets from an account that has since been deleted and she has dissociated herself from.