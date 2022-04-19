On Delhi Violence Main Accused, AAP, BJP Trade Allegations

Ansar, 42, is the first person to be named in the Jahangirpuri violence case.

Ansar, the main accused in the Delhi Jahangirpuri violence, is at the centre of an escalating political fight, with the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accusing each other of links with him.

AAP leader Atishi tweeted today that "Ansar is a BJP leader", a day after the BJP's Manoj Tiwari alleged he had links with Delhi's ruling party. AAP also released photos that apparently showed Ansar with BJP leaders.

"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. BJP should apologize to Delhiites. BJP is a party of goons," Atishi tweeted.

Yesterday, Manoj Tiwari had called AAP a "riots factory" as he alleged that Ansar was linked to the party.

"The mastermind of the Jahangirpuri violence, Ansar, was found to be an AAP worker. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the 2020 Delhi riots, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riots factory? Everyone knows illegal immigrants are a huge problem in Delhi and AAP is soft on them. There should be an investigation as whenever there is any violence in Delhi, the mastermind is found to be from AAP," Mr Tiwari said in a video he tweeted.

Ansar and Alam are the main accused in the clashes between two groups in Jahangirpuri on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured in the violence.

According to the police, three processions were taken out in the area. The third procession, which did not have permission, took a route alongside a mosque. The "Shobhayatra" was passing by the mosque, with religious music blaring, around the same time as the Azaan or Muslim call to prayers. Two groups started arguing and eventually, clashes broke out.

Some 24 people, including minors, have been arrested. The police took Ansar and Alam into custody today. Another key accused is Sonu or Imam Shiekh, who is seen firing a gun in videos of the clashes.

Ansar, 42, is the first person to be named in the Jahangirpuri violence case. The police are investigating whether he orchestrated the violence or acted on instructions.

In photos that the police found, Ansar, a scrap dealer who dropped out of school in Class 4, is seen firing a gun or flaunting cash and jewellery.

He faces four cases linked to illegal activities like Satta or gambling.

In 2009, he was charged under the Arms Act when he was caught with a knife. Over the years, the police dossier built up and Ansar faced charges linked to harassment, assault and threats.

In 2018, he was charged with attacking a government officer and obstructing government work.

According to the police, Ansar has earned lakhs through his activities, which include illegal parking, gambling and drugs. His notoriety spread in the neighbourhood over the years.

A BMW car was found when Ansar was arrested and the police started investigating whether he kept a fleet of luxury cars. But the police learnt that Ansar had financed someone's car and in return, had kept the BMW for a few days.

Ansar and Aslam, the police say, received information about the "Shobha Yatra" on April 15, a day before the clashes.

Ansar's call records allegedly reveal that he received a call from the mosque on the day of the Hanuman Jayanti "Shobhayatra". He and his associates immediately reached the spot and started arguing with those participating in the procession, the police said.

The police, say sources, suspect a conspiracy behind Ansar's actions as he knew of the procession being taken out through Jahangirpuri C-Block and its route by the mosque.

In the FIR, the police name Ansar as the first accused, who blocked the path of the procession and argued with participants.

Ansar is believed to be from Haldia in Bengal. The Delhi Police have reached out to their counterparts in Haldia to find out more on Ansar.

