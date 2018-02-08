Jagjit Singh Birthday: A Look At Ghazal King's Musical Journey

Jagjit Singh is among the most revered Ghazal singers in world.

New Delhi: When in love and thinking about a melody, chances of humming Ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh's ever-green compositions are quite likely. Be it "Hothon Se Chhu Lo Tum", "Tum ko dekha to ye khayal aaya", "Tere aane ki jab khabar mehke" or "Jhuki jhuki si nazar", the lyrics, tone and heart-warming singing by the "Ghazal King" have always managed to leave music connoisseurs mesmerized and wanting for more. Not just the theme of love, Jagjit Singh's ghazals fit the pensive, reflective moods perfectly. His popular ghazals, "Kagaz ki kashti", "hazaron khwahishein aisi" or "apni marzi se kahan" stir deep emotions. On Jagjit Singh's 77th birth anniversary, here's a look at his journey from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar to Mumbai and becoming the world's most-celebrated Ghazal singer.

