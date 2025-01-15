'49-Day Fast, Vitals Improving?' Punjab's Top Court Error On Farmer Leader

The Punjab government's submission on farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health condition irked the Supreme Court today, which asked how his health parameters could be "improving" after 49 days of fasting.

The 70-year-old farmer leader is on a hunger strike to press for several demands of farmers' organisations, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price for crops.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Punjab government, told the top court today that there is a medical facility just 10 metres from the protest site and added that Mr Dallewal's condition is "improving".

This drew a sharp response from the bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh. Justice Kant asked how the farmer leader's vitals could be improving after a 49-day fast. "Where are the latest parameters? Last time some officers filed an affidavit [stating his condition is deteriorating], now you are saying that his parameters are improving? How can it happen?"

"On one hand, you are saying your doctors are there 24x7, and your medical team is there, how are parameters improving? The person to whom we are saying that he appears to have been placed there as some people are putting peer pressure on him, he will not dispute [his vitals]. 49 days [a person is on hunger strike] and his parameters are improving?" the judge asked.

Mr Sibal quickly corrected himself and said Mr Dallewal's parameters are "stable". He clarified that the statement was based on a report of a medical board set up to monitor the farmer leader's condition.

The court was hearing a contempt petition against Punjab officials for not shifting Mr Dallewal to the hospital. After the state's submissions, the court asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to hand over the farmer leader's medical reports to the Registrar who shall get a medical opinion from the AIIMS Director. Earlier, Punjab officials told the court that farmers are resisting any attempt to shift Mr Dallewal to hospital and use of force could lead to "collateral damage".

The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to clear its stand in two weeks on a petition seeking a legal guarantee for MSP.