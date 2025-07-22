Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: What Happens If No Vice President Is Elected Within The 60-Days Time

Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President on July 21 set in motion a constitutionally mandated process to elect his successor within 60 days. Citing health concerns, the 74-year-old stepped down on Monday, two years before his five-year term was to expire.

Under the Constitution, the Vice President holds the second-highest office in the country. The Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The 60-Day Rule

According to constitutional provisions and established parliamentary practice, the Vice President's seat must be filled within 60 days of falling vacant. Following Mr Dhankhar's resignation, the election for the next Vice President should be held by September 19. The Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule soon.

This ensures the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) continues to have a presiding officer, as the Vice President is also the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

What Happens During The Vacancy?

If the Vice President's seat is vacant, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, currently Harivansh Narayan Singh, performs the duties of the Chairperson.

There is no separate "acting Vice President" position defined in the Constitution.

What If The 60-Day Deadline Is Missed?

The Constitution does not explicitly mention what happens if or when the 60-day deadline is missed or not adhered to.

It does place a binding obligation on the Election Commission to hold elections within this time. Any delay beyond 60 days could be challenged in court as a violation of constitutional duty.

How The Vice President Is Elected

The Vice President is elected solely by members of both Houses of Parliament, including nominated members, through a single transferable vote system.

Role Of The Vice President

The Vice President holds the second-highest constitutional office in the country and serves primarily as the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament.

The VP can also act as the President of India in the event of a vacancy in the highest office due to resignation, death, or removal, until a new President is elected.