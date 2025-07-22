Article 67(A): The Rule That Allows India's Vice President To Step Down

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from office on July 21, three years into his five-year term. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, the 74-year-old said that he was stepping down to "prioritise his health" and follow medical advice. The resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. With Mr Dhankhar's exit, Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will now preside over the Rajya Sabha until a new Vice-President is elected.

What Is Article 67(a)

Article 67(a) of the Constitution of India deals with the resignation process of the Vice President. It says: "A Vice-President may, by writing under his hand addressed to the President, resign his office." This means the Vice President can resign at any time by submitting a written resignation to the President. Once it is accepted, the resignation takes immediate effect, and the office is considered vacant.

Article 67 Of The Constitution

Article 67 outlines the conditions under which the Vice President's term may end before the usual five-year period.

One way the Vice President can leave office is by resignation, according to clause (a) of Article 67.

Another possibility is removal from office. As per clause (b), the Vice President can be removed by the Rajya Sabha if it passes a resolution supported by a majority of its total members. This resolution must also be agreed upon by the Lok Sabha. At least 14 days' notice must be given before such a resolution is moved.

Clause (c) says that even if the Vice President's five-year term ends, they will continue to hold office until a new person is elected and takes charge. This is to make sure there's no sudden vacancy in such an important constitutional role.

When Will The Next Vice President Be Elected?

The next Vice President must be elected within 60 days of the vacancy, as per constitutional provisions. Since Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, the deadline for the election would be around September 19.

The Election Commission will announce the official schedule for the Vice Presidential election. The voting will be conducted by an electoral college consisting members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including nominated members, using a system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote.