Watch: BSP Leader Threatens To Respond To Stones With AK-47 Bullets

Video of BSP leader Jagat Singh's comments have gone viral on social media

Jagat Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and son of former Congress union minister Natwar Singh, stirred controversy after he threatened to respond to stones with AK-47 bullets. Mr Singh, reportedly the made the statement before filing his nomination papers on January 9. He is contesting from the Ramgarh assembly seat in Alwar, after Laxman Singh, who was supposed to contest died on November 22.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Mr Singh can be heard saying, "Where was the BJP when 200 of our boys were in danger...I went there to save them. I''m not going to turn my back or stay quiet. If there is firing, I will take the first bullet on my chest. Be it Narendra Modi, Vasundhara Raje or Ashok Gehlot, I will answer stones with AK-47s and send all of them away."

#WATCH BSP's Jagat Singh in Alwar, Rajasthan: Main peeche nahi hatoonga bhaiyon. Goli chalegi toh pehli goli mere seene mein lagegi. Pathar ka jawaab,AK-47 ke sath karta hoon main. Toh aajao Ashok ji, aajao Modi ji, aajao Vasundhra ji, sabko peti pack karke bhejunga.

(09.01) pic.twitter.com/R3Kc6KgIKI — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2019

BJP leader Rajendra Rathore hit out at the BSP leader and said that his party condemns Mr Singh's statement. "Jagat Singh was the one who used to praise Modi-ji and Vasundhara-ji when he was with our party. He suddenly left BJP and joined the BSP like 'Aya Ram Gaya Ram'. I''m sure he will be rejected by people of Ramgarh," Mr Rathore told news agency ANI..

Mr Singh, who was earlier a BJP lawmaker from Kaman assembly seat in Bharatpur district joined Mayawati''s BSP in the recent past.