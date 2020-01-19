JP Nadda Likely To Take Over From Amit Shah As New BJP Chief Today

The BJP is expected to make the announcement of JP Nadda as party chief today itself (File)

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is all set to formally take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah today when the BJP will initiate the process of electing a new party boss.

Mr Nadda will file his nomination at 10:30 am. In all likelihood, Mr Nadda will be elected unopposed.

The BJP is expected to host a grand function at the central headquarters, which will be attended by all functionaries of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to deliver a speech as well as formally congratulating Mr Nadda on his elevation.

Sources say Mr Nadda's name will be proposed by the party's ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. The proposal will be seconded by other members of the BJP National Council.

A press statement released by the BJP Central Election Committee chief Radha Mohan Singh gave out the full schedule.

"After successfully conducting Phase 1 of the BJP enrolment and expansion drive, creating 75 percent booth committees, 50 percent Mandal committees and holding election as per BJP's constitution in 21 states to elect party presidents, I am pleased to announce the elections for the post of National president of the BJP," Radha Mohan Singh said.

The time for filing nomination for the post of BJP President is from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done between 12:30 and 1:30 pm. Any withdrawal of candidature can be done between 1:30 and 2:30 pm.

Since Mr Nadda is likely to be the only candidate, there may not be a need for carrying out voting which would have taken place on Tuesday.

The BJP is expected to make the announcement of Mr Nadda as party chief today itself.

PM Modi and Mr Shah met senior leaders of the BJP and some members of National Executive and Parliamentary Board, chief ministers and former chief ministers in a series of meetings at the party office on Sunday. This was to formally apprise them of Mr Nadda's candidature.

All union ministers have also been called to the BJP office today to be apprised of the election process and discuss on Mr Nadda's presidency.

Mr Nadda is an old BJP work horse. From 1993-2012, he was a Member of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (MLA) for three terms.

He was also a cabinet minister from 1998 to 2003 - in charge of health and then forest, environment and science minister in the government of Himachal Pradesh from 2008-2010.

Mr Nadda moved to Delhi in 2010 and worked closely with the central leadership in cornering the then UPA government which was facing allegations of corruption. In April 2012, Mr Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

In May 2014, Mr Nadda was part of the Modi government and served as the Health Minister. In June 2019, he got his biggest jump when he was appointed as the working president of the BJP.

Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had responsibilities of being Home Minister to fulfill. Mr Shah remained President of the party since June 2019 for completing organisational restructuring commitments.

Among Mr Nadda's big challenges are to deliver a very difficult Delhi, and then Bihar elections. Also, he will be expected to carry forward in the BJP, the legacy of Amit Shah and Modi combine. Mr Nadda is known to have a good working relationship with both Mr Shah and PM Modi.

Mr Nadda also has strong RSS roots, right from the days of being a student leader with a long organisational experience at the state and centre.

Mr Nadda's critics however feel that his elevation as party chief won't really put him in control, and Amit Shah shall continue to hold clout in the BJP's organisational setup. The BJP has rubbished these claims, calling it the criticism of a party "that cannot think beyond a family for leadership."