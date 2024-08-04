5 Facts About JJ Dutta, Key Player In Madhya Pradesh Forest Conservation

Jagat Jyoti Dutta was 98 years old

Jagat Jyoti Dutta, renowned forester and architect of Madhya Pradesh's forest landscape, died on Saturday, August 3. He was 98.

His cremation was held today, A Times of India report said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed his condolences, praising Dutta's contributions to the establishment of the State Forest Research Institute and wildlife conservation in the state.

Here are some facts about the late forester: