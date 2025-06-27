Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages To Share As Puri Celebrates Lord Jagannath

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2025: The Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the oldest Hindu festivals, marked by a grand chariot procession of deities in the sacred town of Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha. The Rath Yatra officially started on Friday (Jun 27), honouring Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra as they journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

To celebrate this auspicious festival, here are wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with family, friends and relatives:

May Lord Jagannath shower you with blessings, love and joy. Happy Rath Yatra!

Jai Jagannath! Jai Jagannath! May your mind, body and soul be blessed by Lord Jagannath.

Let the chariot of Lord Jagannath guide you. Happy Rath Yatra!

As the Lord begins His journey, may he walk beside you in every step of life.

May Lord Jagannath grant you the strength and mental fortitude to overcome all obstacles in your life.

Wishing you a joyful Rath Yatra filled with harmony, unity, and countless blessings.

As Lord Jagannath embarks on his spiritual journey, may we all move toward everlasting joy and inner peace.

Let us bow our heads in devotion to the Lord of the Universe. Happy Rath Yatra!

May this divine procession bring health, happiness, and harmony into your life.

As Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra ride out, may your home be filled with sacred joy.

Let your life be filled with love as endless as the Lord's mercy.

Jai Jagannath! Celebrate with heart and soul. Happy Rath Yatra!

Wishing joy, peace, and blessings on this sacred day.

With Lord Jagannath's grace, may we all rise above challenges and celebrate a year of love, peace, and prosperity.

May we remain united in spirit and find the strength to overcome all darkness through faith. Happy Rath Yatra 2025!

Let Rath Yatra 2025 be a reminder to keep Lord Jagannath in our hearts and move forward in life.

Have an uplifting and spiritually enlightening Rath Yatra 2025.

May this holy day inspire strength, wisdom, and the will to walk the path of righteousness. Jai Jagannath!

May Lord Jagannath's chariot take away all your worries and bring you bliss.

Wishing you and your family a joyous Rath Yatra filled with celebration and blessings.

Celebrate Rath Yatra with a heart full of devotion and a soul soaked in joy.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Rituals and significance

The King of Puri sweeps the chariots, symbolising equality before God, in a ritual known as Chhera Pahanra. Devotees pull the enormous wooden chariots through the streets of Puri, showcasing their devotion and spiritual connection.

The festival celebrates the divine journey of the deities and promotes unity, love, and spiritual growth among devotees. It concludes with Niladri Vijaya, as the chariots are dismantled, marking the end of the divine journey and the promise of its return.