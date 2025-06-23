Puri Rath Yatra 2025: From Multi-Layered Security To Special Trains, All You Need To Know

Rath Yatra is one of the oldest Hindu festivals marked by the grand chariot procession of deities in the sacred town of Puri in Odisha. In 2025, the Yatra is scheduled to begin on Friday (June 27). This grand festival honours Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Devi Subhadra as they journey from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Key dates and rituals of Puri Rath Yatra 2025

Snana Purnima (Ceremonial Bath Ceremony): June 12

Anavasara (Seclusion Period): June 13-26

Gundicha Marjana (Temple Cleanup): June 26

Rath Yatra (Chariot Procession): June 27

Hera Panchami: July 1

Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey): July 4

Suna Besha: July 5

Niladri Bijay - July 5

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: The rituals and their significance

The King of Puri sweeps the chariots, symbolising equality before God, in a ritual known as Chhera Pahanra.

Devotees pull the enormous wooden chariots through the streets of Puri, showcasing their devotion and spiritual connection.

The festival celebrates the divine journey of the deities and promotes unity, love, and spiritual growth among devotees.

Puri Rath Yatra 2025: Security on high alert

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday (June 22) conducted a review meeting on security-related preparations and asked officials to make the Rath Yatra completely incident-free.

Sensitive locations, such as the Grand Road, will be under aerial surveillance by drones, CCTVs and the Coast Guard. The chief minister said that the government is putting in place foolproof security and safety mechanisms to ensure the annual festival remains "incident-free".

During the meeting, CM Majhi said, "Our first and only aim is to ensure an incident-free Rath Yatra event. As I was informed by the officials, all the necessary measures needed for an incident-free event have been implemented."

The chief minister said that the state government has deployed coast guards at sea and has also called in security forces. Artificial intelligence and drone cameras will be used for surveillance. Helicopters will also be used if required. The authorities have also taken several steps for fire safety measures and to control traffic.

Special trains for Puri Rath Yatra 2025

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) announced that 365 special trains will run to and from Puri, in addition to other regular trains, during the festival period.

In a statement, the ECoR said these special trains are planned to run from various parts of the state, including Rourkela, Biramitrapur, Bangiriposi, Junagarh Road, Badampahar, Boudh, Jagdalpur, Baleswar, Angul, Gunupur, Rayagada and other places.

Special trains will also operate to and from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Gondia in Chhattisgarh and Santragachi in West Bengal, on the main days of the car festival, it said.

"This comprehensive rail connectivity will not only cater to the massive surge of pilgrims during the festival but also significantly ease travel for people in remote and interior districts," the ECor said in the statement.