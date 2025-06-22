10-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Cellphone, Tortured, In Andhra Pradesh

A 10-year-old child was burnt multiple times on suspicion that she had stolen a mobile phone from a neighbour in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, Indukurupet Mandal.

The child, Chenchamma, lived with her aunt, Sannari Manikyam, at the Scheduled Tribe Colony in Kuditepalem Kakarla Dibba of the district.

Suspecting that Chenchamma stole a mobile phone from a nearby house, the neighbors allegedly burned her body with a hot iron rod and beat her.

Upon receiving information from locals, the police arrived at the scene and are investigating.

A case has been registered against the aunt and four others.

According to locals, Chenchamma's mother, Venkataramamma, got remarried and left the child behind with her aunt.

A video of the child with burns on her face and tears in her eyes was widely circulated. In the video, she is heard saying that she had repeatedly denied taking any phone but she was forcefully caught & burnt by four people.