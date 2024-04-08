Jagan Mohan Reddy Is Not YS Rajasekhar Reddy's Successor, Says Sister YS Sharmila

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Monday claimed her brother and the state's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not the successor of YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Ms Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister Rajasekhar Reddy and sister of YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy, said there was no similarity between her father's rule vis-a-vis her brother's.

"Jagan is not the successor of YSR at all. There is no similarity between the rule of YSR and Jagan...even if you search with a magnifying glass, no trace will be found. Jagan's reign has murderous politics," Ms Sharmila alleged during her campaign in Mydukuru in Kadapa district.

She alleged the YSRCP government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy is shielding their uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy's killers and said Y S Avinash Reddy is being protected.

Vivekananda Reddy, former Kadapa MP and younger brother of Rajasekhar Reddy, was murdered on March 15, 2019 in the run-up to the polls and the case continues to be unresolved.

Noting that Avinash Reddy, her cousin, an accused in the case and also the YSRCP candidate from Kadapa, should not be allowed to go to Parliament, Ms Sharmila said she is contesting from the same constituency to fight injustice.

Further, she observed farmers had suffered immensely under the YSRCP government and alleged Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated them.

Ms Sharmila claimed that farmers were like kings during her father's tenure as Chief Minister.

She pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised prohibition but the present YSRCP government is retailing liquor at exorbitant prices.

According to Ms Sharmila, there is no accountability in liquor sales in the state.

Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4.

