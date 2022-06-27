He Declined Google, Amazon Offers For Job At Facebook. His Salary Is...

Bisakh Mondal will fly to his workplace in London in September.

A student of the Jadavpur University in Kolkata has secured a job at Facebook with an annual pay package of Rs 1.8 crore. This is the highest pay package offered to any student of the university this year.

Bisakh Mondal also got job offers from Google and Amazon but he chose Facebook because of the higher package. "I will join Facebook in September. Before accepting this job, I got offers from Google and Amazon. I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high," the fourth-year student of computer science and engineering told India Today.

Mr Mondal will fly to his workplace in London in September.

"I got the job offer on Tuesday night. In the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, I got the opportunity to do internships at several organisations and gather knowledge outside my curriculum studies. This has helped me crack the interviews," he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Mr Mondal comes from a modest family in Bengal's Birbhum district. Her mother, Shibani, an anganwadi worker, said, "It is a matter of great pride for us," she said, adding her son has always been a "meritorious student".

A placement officer at the University, Samita Bhattacharya, said, "This is the first time since the pandemic that students have got such a large number of international offers."

Around nine students of the university received annual packages of more than Rs one crore from overseas companies last year, as per media reports.