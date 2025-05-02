Jabalpur's Bizarre Theft Wave: Rasgullas, Salt Sacks, And Goats

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jabalpur has seen unusual thefts targeting items like rasgullas, salt and goats. Thieves on scooters and in cars are committing these brazen, bizarre thefts. Law treats thefts under ₹5,000 as non-cognizable offences.

In a bizarre series of incidents, Jabalpur, the city once known as the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh and home to renowned satirist Harishankar Parsai, has witnessed a new wave of thefts. Local thieves have been targeting unusual items, including rasgullas, goats, and most recently, five sacks of salt. What's striking is the audacity of the thieves, who allegedly used an Activa to commit the crime.

Theft 1: Rasgulla Thief Caught in the Act

In Sehora, two scooter-borne men targeted a bakery shop. While the shopkeeper was distracted, one of them stole a rasgulla and, as a bonus, took a pouch of gutkha. The total value of the theft was Rs 125, but the moral damage was significant. Although the law treated it as a moral lapse rather than a crime, the police still registered an FIR.

Theft 2: Salt Heist Strikes Again

In Devtal, a thief on a white Activa scooter stole 5 bags of salt worth Rs 1000 from Jaypal Prajapati's shop. The thief calmly loaded the salt, as if he were picking up a pizza order, and drove away.

Theft 3: Thieves Steal 9 Goats in Adhartal

In a brazen theft, four thieves in a luxury car stole 9 goats from Adhartal. The owner, Hemant Rajak, discovered the theft after waking up to find the enclosure empty. Police reviewed CCTV footage and apprehended Ayan, Yogendra, Mohsin, and Umar, recovering 8 goats. One goat remains missing, and its fate is still uncertain.

This bizarre string of thefts-from rasgullas and goats to sacks of salt-raises eyebrows over the state of law and order. Notably, under the new Indian Justice Code, thefts under Rs 5000 are treated as Adam Check [Non-Cognizable Reports (NCRs)], not crimes. This means victims must approach the courts directly. With FIRs now replaced by what locals quirkily call "food item recall" reports, the city's crime scene has become as unusual as it is concerning.

"Under the new Indian Justice Code (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), Section 303 outlines the punishment for theft," said Suryakant Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) - Rural, Zone 3, Jabalpur. "This section is categorised into two parts. Theft involving less than ₹5,000 is considered a non-cognisable offence. Although a report is filed, it is treated as an 'Adam Check' (Non-Cognizable Report), and the complainant is advised to approach the court directly. The court then issues an order, a copy of which is provided to the complainant."

"In cases where the theft exceeds Rs 5,000, a formal FIR is registered, followed by an investigation. The punishment can extend up to five years of imprisonment, with a minimum term of one year. This procedure is being strictly followed," he added.

Advocate Vishal Baghel said, "In criminal law, it is essential to impose a restriction requiring magistrate approval in such cases. If the police were granted authority to act in a large number of these offences without oversight, it would significantly increase the risk of misuse, which is already a concern. That's why this safeguard has been included in the law. If the concerned magistrate feels the case warrants cognisance, they can give their opinion and direct the police to investigate. Without this restriction, the police would certainly misuse their powers, which is exactly why the law has incorporated this check."



What is an Adam Check Report (Non-Cognisable Report)?

An Adam Check report refers to a situation where, after investigating a complaint or an FIR (First Information Report), the police find no substantial evidence or proof of a crime. As a result, no further action is taken. In simple terms: when someone files a complaint with the police, an investigation is conducted. If no crime is proven, no evidence is found, or the complaint is determined to be false or incorrect, the police file an Adam Check report. This report essentially means, "The case is not actionable or worthy of further investigation."

The Adam Check report is typically submitted to a magistrate's court.

Under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, theft of property worth less than Rs 5000 is considered a minor offence. If the accused is a first-time offender and returns the stolen property, they may be punished with community service instead of imprisonment.