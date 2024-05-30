Jabalpur Girl, 15, Who Killed, Chopped, Froze Family Caught After Months

The girl revealed she had come to Haridwar along with her boyfriend, also an accused. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl has been taken into custody in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for allegedly killing her father and brother, whose bodies were chopped into pieces and found in a freezer, police said on Thursday.

The killing took place in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on March 15 and the girl had been on the run since then. Her 19-year-old boyfriend is also an accused in the case and is still at large, they said.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said the girl was taken into custody on Tuesday after she was spotted in the town.

She revealed during interrogation that she had come to Haridwar along with her boyfriend, the officer said.

The girl's father was killed as he objected to her relationship with the 19-year-old. Her brother was killed as he had witnessed the crime, Mr Dobhal said.

They chopped the bodies into pieces and stuffed them in a freezer before running away, police said and added that according to the girl, the killing was planned by her boyfriend.

The girl has been handed over to the Madhya Pradesh Police while a search is underway for her boyfriend, Mr Dobhal said.



