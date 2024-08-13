J&K Security On Agenda, Poll Commission To Meet Home Secretary Tomorrow

The Election Commission will hold a meeting with Home secretary Ajay Bhalla tomorrow to review security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, sources have said.

Recently a delegation of the Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had reviewed the poll preparations in Jammu and Kashmir, where elections are expected later this year.

At a press conference in Jammu, Mr Kumar had emphasised that the Commission is committed to holding the elections in the Union Territory at the earliest. No outside or internal forces can derail the electoral process, he had said.

Jammu and Kashmir has not had an elected government since June 2018 and there was expectation in 2019 that the assembly elections would be held along with the general election that year.

But the Election Commission had refused, citing the security situation. In August, Jammu and Kashmir's special status granted under the constitution was revoked and the state was split into two Union Territories.