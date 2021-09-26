Terrorist With Links To 'The Resistance Front' Arrested In Jammu: Police

The police laid traps at checkpoints across different locations of Jammu city (Representational)

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police arrested an active terrorist with links to the terror outfit "The Resistance Front" (TRF) near the Jammu railway station today.

In an official statement, the SOG said they have identified the accused as Sheikh Sunain Yousuf alias Raja alias Sultan, resident of Gadapora area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on the inputs about the terrorist groups in the area, traps were laid at checkpoints at different locations of Jammu city, the SOG said.

"One two-wheeler driver had dropped the arrested accused at some distance about 50-60 metres behind the checkpoint and fled away. The accused started moving fast towards a nearby lane and was carrying a blue bag on his back. On this suspicious movement, the police party chased him and overpowered him at some distance," said the release.

As per the statement, a one-star pistol loaded with seven cartridges was recovered.

"The accused revealed that he is an active terrorist of TRF and that he had come to Jammu for a specific task, which was not yet conveyed to him by his handlers. He had come to Jammu on the directions of his handler Ahmed Khalid," it said.

"He was also in touch with valley-based handlers and with the handlers sitting across, through the Telegram and Signal apps," they added.

The release said a case has been registered against the accused under the stringent UAPA and Arms Acts and further investigation is underway.