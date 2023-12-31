J&K Police Announces Cash Rewards For Information On Terrorism, Drug Trade

The cash reward ranges between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh will be given to people who provide information that will lead to tangible action against terrorism and drug trade.

Anyone who provides information that will lead to detection of cross-border tunnels used by anti-national elements for transshipping terrorists, weapons and contraband substances will be given a reward of Rs 5 lakh, police said.

A reward of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for information leading to seizure of consignments sent through drones from across the border, they said.

A reward of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for information about elements in touch with terrorist handlers in Pakistan or with terrorists within the country.



Rewards will be also given for inputs about elements who provide information about off-duty policemen to terrorists.

Rs 1 lakh will be given for information about people using mosques, madrasas, schools or colleges to incite people to join terrorist ranks, police said.

The reward for information leading to action against terrorists will also continue. The reward ranges between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 12.50 lakh, depending on the category of the terrorist, they said.

