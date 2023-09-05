J&K MP Reaffirms Oath To Uphold Constitution Day After Supreme Court Order

National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone -- the lead petitioner challenging the scrapping of Article 370 -- has filed an affidavit swearing allegiance to the Indian Constitution following an order of the Supreme Court. Mr Lone was asked to file the affidavit after the Centre's top law officer alleged that he had raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2018.

Yesterday, a five-judge constitutional bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said, "We want to have it from Akbar Lone that he unconditionally accepts that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and that he abides by and owes allegiance to the Constitution of India".

Justice Chandrachud said that when Mr Lone has approached the top court under Article 32 of the Constitution, he has to believe in sovereignty of the nation and that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

During yesterday's argument, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had said that Mr Lone must say he opposes secessionist activities and terrorism by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Attorney General R Venkataramani said, "He (Mr Lone) wants his fundamental rights to be enforced and then takes a contrary viewpoint."

Assuring that court that Mr Lone would file the affidavit by Tuesday, veteran lawyer Kapil Sibal, who was representing the petitioner, said he would stop representing Mr Lone if he did not.

"He is an MP of Lok Sabha. He is a citizen of India and sworn to his office by the Constitution. He accepts the sovereignty of India," Mr Sibal said.