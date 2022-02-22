J&K Man Sets Himself On Fire Over Building Demolition, Hospitalised

The incident happened at Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district (Representational)

A man has set himself on fire in protest against the demolition of his building by the administration in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media.

The man in flames is seen running near a building that seems to be under construction. Some policemen who are part of the demolition drive are also seen.

Local residents managed to cover the 27-year-old with a blanket and douse the fire. They took him to a hospital. He suffered severe burns.

Residents say he took the extreme step after a demolition team of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department along with the police came with a bulldozer to raze his building that was under construction.

The team left the place without carrying out the demolition work. Officials say it was an illegal construction over the banks of the Sindh river.

The Ganderbal Police tweeted they rescued the man and residents have commended the police for their swift action to help the man. The police assured to help with medical treatment for the man.