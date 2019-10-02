'Falsehoods': J&K Administration's Statement On Imran Khan's UN Speech

Jammu and Kashmir is free for any movement and accessible to all including citizens, official said (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's reference to the situation in the state at the United Nations General Assembly last week was a "story of falsehoods," adding that life in the Valley has returned to normal since the scrapping of Article 370 in August.

"Pakistani PM Imran Khan's address at the UNGA is a story of falsehoods. By peddling half truths and deliberate lies, Pakistan was attempting to divert attention from its own terror record, including its brazen support to militants in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior official of the state government said in a statement.

The official said Mr Khan's claim about curfew and clampdown in Kashmir was far from truth as only "limited restrictions on movement had been imposed by the local administration in some parts to prevent miscreants from fomenting trouble but these too were relaxed in less than a week's time".

He said the quantum and frequency of these relaxations has been progressively increasing to a point that now almost the entire state is free of restrictions.

"Jammu and Kashmir is free for any movement and accessible to all including citizens, outsiders, journalists and all others for free movement. It is a myth being propagated that there is a virtual clampdown in J&K. Nothing could be farther from the truth. This is proven by the traffic visible on the roads with traffic jams, the passenger air traffic, the normal functioning of hospitals, the availability of essential civil supplies, and the free access of journalists," he said.

"The very fact that all highways remain open, all air operations are normal and traffic is plying normally is sufficient to prove the 'clampdown theory' is the vestige of imagination of a neighbour who has been dismayed to find that the situation in J&K has remained peaceful with not a single live bullet being fired," he added.

Over 1,000 vehicles traverse the route every day carrying food, fuel, medicines and other supplies to the Valley and onwards to Ladakh and carrying back exports, including apples and handicraft products, to the rest of the country.

