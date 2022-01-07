Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Budgam

The encounter took place in Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam. (Representational image)

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, the police said on Friday.

Further details are awaited on the encounter.

"BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday evening, the police had informed about the beginning of the encounter headed by police and security forces.