'It's Not Today,' Says CS Channi After Birthday Wishes. PM Had Tweeted Too

"I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me," Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi received birthday greetings from many people on Tuesday, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Turns out, his birthday is not on March 1.

Mr Channi tweeted to clarify, "Grateful for all the wishes pouring in for me today. However, it is not my birthday today."

"Your blessings hold utmost importance in my life and motivate me to work harder. I wholeheartedly thank everyone for the love showered on me. Regards," the chief minister added in his tweet.

Prime Minister Modi too had wished Mr Channi.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had extended birthday wishes to Bihar, Punjab and Tamil Nadu chief ministers Nitish Kumar, Charanjit Singh Channi and M K Stalin.

In his tweets, PM Modi wished them "good health and a long life".

