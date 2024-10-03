'It's Been Long Time Since I've Talked To Bhupinder Hooda': Kumari Selja

Amid the reported rivalry between Haryana LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party MP Kumari Selja's faction about the party's candidate for the chief minister, Congress leader said that it has been a long time since she spoke to LoP Hooda.

In an interview with the Lallantop, the Congress MP said that after leaving the party presidency, she almost stopped talking to Hooda.

"It's been a long time since I've talked to Bhupinder Singh Hooda. It's not about the bad political relationship, it's like I was in Delhi and he was in Haryana. After that, I was the PCC president, and he was the CLP leader. At that time we used to talk. Before that, from 2014 to 2019, we also used to talk. After quitting the party presidency, we almost stopped talking," she said.

When asked about the Congress's chances atmosphere in Haryana and who was responisble for it, Ms Selja said that the atmosphere is not made by one or two faces, it is made through various factors.

"Neither you nor I alone can create the atmosphere of the Congress. Some faces are important, but the atmosphere is made through various factors. It's not about the political fight, and it's not only in our party. In every organisation, such groups exist that have tensions between them," the Congress MP said.

Earlier, Kumari Selja scotched speculation of her joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that she owes the Congress for whatever she is today. BJP leaders had accused Congress of not giving due regard to Kumari Selja.

Meanwhile, on the last day of campaigning in the Haryana Assembly polls, Bhupinder Singh Hooda targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that they have done nothing in the past 10 years except talk about the achievements of previous governments.

Mr Hooda said that the state was number one in per capita income, law and order, and job creation in 2014, but today, Haryana is number one in unemployment.

"The law and order situation has completely collapsed, and crime has increased significantly. This was the situation before 2005 as well, and after the Congress government was formed in 2005, we told the criminals to either give up criminal activities or leave Haryana. My humble request to everyone is to vote and show this government the way out," he said.

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8.In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)