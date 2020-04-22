'It Will Ensure Safety': PM Modi On Tough Law On Attacks On Health Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there can be no compromise on the safety of doctors (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said tougher punishment for attacks on health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight will “ensure the safety of our professionals” and demonstrated the government's commitment to protect “each and every healthcare worker” in the country.

“The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 manifests our commitment to protect each and every healthcare worker who is bravely battling COVID-19 on the frontline. It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety!” - tweeted the Prime Minister.

It will ensure safety of our professionals. There can be no compromise on their safety! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2020

Those accused of attacking healthcare workers can face up to seven years in jail and a hefty fine, following an ordinance or executive order passed this afternoon which also makes these crimes non-bailable by amending a 120-year-old law.

Offenders could go to jail for a minimum of six months and up to five years and if the injuries are serious, the prison term can be up to seven years.

Attackers will also be fined anywhere between Rs 50,000 and Rs 2 lakh, and in severe cases, that can go up to Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Earlier this morning, Union minister Amit Shah declared the safety of medical personnel "non-negotiable" and assured protection to doctors and other healthcare professionals handling COVID-19 cases.

The government has also made the Epidemic Act a "concurrent Act", which means during an epidemic, the centre can step in and take action on subjects that are under state jurisdiction.

There have been several cases of healthcare workers and police personnel on COVID-19 duty being attacked by mobs in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Bihar and Bengaluru.

India has more than 20,000 coronavirus cases, including 652 deaths.