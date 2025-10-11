"We Had No Role": IT Minister On Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook Account Suspension

A day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's Facebook account was suspended, the Centre on Saturday clarified that it had "no role" in it. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the suspension was the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company's action.

"There was some post on his account due to which Facebook took action according to their policy. We had no role in it," Vaishnaw said.

Akhilesh Yadav's account on the social media site could not be accessed for hours on Friday evening. This prompted the Samajwadi Party to allege that it had been suspended at the behest of the BJP and accused the ruling party of "trying the suppress" the opposition voices.

"The suspension of the Facebook account of the national president of the country's third-largest party, Akhilesh Yadav, is an attack on democracy. The BJP government has imposed an undeclared emergency in the country, where it wants to suppress every voice raised in opposition. However, the Samajwadi Party will continue to oppose the anti-people policies of the BJP," SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand wrote in a post on X.

Chaand, speaking to NDTV, said the "BJP does not believe in democracy and is trying to weaken it".

"We are looking at taking the legal route. We will not be deterred and will keep raising people's issues," he said.

Amid the allegations and the Centre's clarification, Yadav said his account was suspended over posts related to the Ballia recruitment and the murder of a journalist. "There were some objections by Facebook. A complaint was made regarding content related to posts over the Ballia recruitment incident and the murder of a journalist - which was termed as sexual exploitation content by Facebook," he said.

Yadav regularly used his Facebook page to share his views, highlight the government's "shortcomings", and connect with supporters. He has about 85 lakh followers.