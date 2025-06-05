"It Is In Your DNA": JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi's Surrender Remark

BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday slammed Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting the Indian Army by terming the success of Operation Sindoor a "surrender", noting that 'surrender' was in the dictionary of Congress and in Rahul Gandhi's DNA.

In a series of posts on X, Mr Nadda responded to Congress MP's "Narender-Surrender" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a convention of Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh and alleged that PM Modi had surrendered to US pressure for a ceasefire with Pakistan.

He listed historical instances like the Shimla Agreement, the Indus Waters Treaty, and the 1962 war, alleging that Congress consistently capitulated, including to the Muslim League during India's independence.

"Rahul Gandhi, you may have surrendered; your party may have surrendered; your leaders may have surrendered because your history has been like this but India never surrenders. Surrender is in the dictionary of your party Congress; it is in your DNA. Rahul Gandhi, you should remember the tenure of your party's governments and how you 'surrendered' in history. You surrendered to terrorism, surrendered in Sharm-al-Shekh, surrendered at the table in Shimla after winning the 1971 war, surrendered in the Indus Water Treaty, surrendered Haji Pir Pass, surrendered 160 km area of Chhamb sector, surrendered in the 1962 war, surrendered in 1948 and even surrendered to the Muslim League at the time of independence of the country," Mr Nadda stated.

Mr Nadda further condemned the Congress leader's remark as treasonous and highlighted that even Pakistan did not dare to make such a claim.

"Rahul Gandhi's calling the unmatched valour and courage of the Indian Army a 'surrender' is not only unfortunate but also a grave insult to the Indian Army, the nation and 140 crore Indians. If any Pakistani had said this, we would have laughed at them, but after the way Operation Sindoor wreaked havoc in Pakistan, no one from the people of Pakistan, its army and even its Prime Minister dared to say this, but Rahul Gandhi is saying this! This is nothing less than treason," the BJP National President added.

Mr Nadda also detailed the success of Operation Sindoor, noting the Indian Army's deep penetration into Pakistan, destruction of airbases and terrorist camps, and the killing of over 150 terrorists, as validated by senior army officers.

"The Indian Army penetrated 300 km into Pakistan and destroyed 11 of its airbases, demolished 9 terrorist bases, killed more than 150 terrorists. Pakistan is crying and telling the world that the Indian Army attacked 18 places in Pakistan and destroyed everything and Rahul Gandhi is talking about the surrender of the country! Rahul Gandhi should know that the success of "Operation Sindoor" was not announced by the government or any BJP spokesperson, but by senior officers of the Indian Army. "Operation Sindoor" is a proclamation of the bravery, courage and valour of the Indian Army. In reality, those whose policies have been of surrender cannot think of anything beyond this - why, isn't it so with Rahul Gandhi?" he added.

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government on Tuesday over allegations of mediation by the United States in Operation Sindoor.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "followed" Donald Trump following a call by the US leader and that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not budge to the US in the 1971 war.

Addressing a convention of Congress workers in Bhopal, LoP Rahul Gandhi said, "Now, I understand RSS-BJP well. They run away out of fear if slight pressure is put on them. When Trump called Modiji- Modiji kya kar rahe ho, Narender-Surrender and with 'ji hazooor', Narenderji followed Trump. In the 1971 war, the Seventh Fleet (which came from the US), India Gandhi said I will do whatever I have to do. This is the difference. This is their character; all of them are like this. Since the Independence movement, they have had the habit of writing letters of surrender."

