Popular Gujarati News Anchor Joins AAP In Presence Of Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Isudan Gadhvi to Aam Aadmi Party, Gujarat on Twitter

Popular Gujarati journalist Isudan Gadhvi joined the Aam Aadmi Party today in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"Our aim should be social service," AAP Gujarat quoted the news anchor as saying.

Speculation had sparked after the journalist was photographed at the Circuit House in Ahmedabad with Mr Kejriwal and state party chief Gopal Italia. The Delhi Chief Minister is in Gujarat to inaugurate a party office.

Soon after, Mr Gadhvi and AAP Gujarat tweeted with photos that he has joined the party.

Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed Mr Gadhvi to AAP on Twitter.

"I welcome well-known journalist of Gujarat, Shri Isudan Gadhviji to the Aam Aadmi Party family. I am confident that Isudan Bhai will definitely fulfill the dream he has for Gujarat together with the people of Gujarat. Now Gujarat will change," the AAP chief tweeted in Gujarati.

Mr Kejriwal also said that his party will contest all seats in the Gujarat Assembly polls next year, news agency ANI reported.

The 39-year-old journalist's Twitter bio now has AAP added to it. He tweeted a photo of him with Mr Kejriwal with the hashtag 'Now Gujarat will change' in Gujarati.

AAP leader and Arvind Kejriwal's Deputy Manish Sisodia also welcomed Mr Gadhvi to the party.

"Gujarat's voice and most popular journalist Isudan Gadhvi, welcome to the Aam Aadmi Party family. With the arrival of Isudan brother AAP Gujarat will get new energy and I am sure in the future the politics of Gujarat will definitely change," Mr Sisodia tweeted in Hindi and shared photos.

The immensely popular anchor was the former editor of VTV news and ex-host of Mahamanthan - a popular debate programme in the state. He was the youngest channel head in Gujarati media after he took over VTV news in 2015.

He has also worked with various other media houses including Doordarshan.