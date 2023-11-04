Attack On Entire Tribal Society: AAP After Party MLA's Wife Arrested In Gujarat

Chaitar Vasava is the tribal MLA from the Dediapada constituency in Gujarat

After the wife of Aam Aadmi Party MLA in Gujarat, Chaitar Vasava was arrested and a case was registered against him, party chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and said that the BJP has not attacked Chaitar but the entire tribal society.

Chaitar Vasava is the tribal MLA from the Dediapada constituency and was appointed as the leader of the AAP's legislature in Gujarat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to X and said "Yesterday, the BJP filed a false case against AAP MLA and senior tribal leader Chaitar Vasava. Even Chaitar Bhai's wife was arrested. The BJP never allowed the tribals to come forward. Just exploited them. When AAP promoted the son of a tribal community, the BJP was not able to tolerate it. The entire tribal community will take this into account. The BJP has attacked not Chaitra Vasava but the entire tribal society."

According to the officials, some bigots have encroached upon the forest land of the Dediapada sub-division of Narmada district. The concerned officials of the forest department rushed to the attention of the system that this land was being illegally occupied and used. Meanwhile, there was a dispute between Dedyapada MLA Chaitar Vasava and forest department employees over the tillage of the land.

Three people have been arrested so far in the case.

Police said that Chaitar Vasava had called the forest official to his house and thrashed him. One round of firing was also done. The MLA is on the run, and police teams are searching for him.

AAP National General Secretary (Organization) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said that these are tactics to keep Chaitar out of the elections and to break him.

"Till date, BJP has not allowed any tribal leader to come forward, it has taken advantage of the tribal society only for elections. Now when Aam Aadmi Party has promoted the son of tribal community @Chaitar_Vasava and made him its leader, then BJP and Modi ji are not able to tolerate it. After all, why does BJP hate the tribal community so much? The entire tribal community and entire Gujarat will take account of this from BJP," Sandeep Pathak said on X.

In the Gujarat elections in 2022, AAP was able to open its account in the state on five seats.

The five AAP MLAs are namely, Bhupat Bhayani, Chaitarbhai Vasava, Hemantbhai Hardasbhai, Sudhir Baghani and Makwana Naranbhai.

