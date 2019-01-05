Issues Like Ram Temple, Triple Talaq May Harm NDA, Says Chirag Paswan

Development should be the poll plank for the NDA, says LJP's Chirag Paswan. (File)

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), a BJP ally in Bihar, disapproved of "contentious issues" like the Ram temple and triple talaq being raised ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and expressed apprehension that deviating from the development plank could harm the NDA.

LJP parliamentary board chairman Chirag Paswan said: "Development should be the poll plank for the NDA, which, I am confident, will help the coalition win more than 35 of the 40 seats in Bihar."

"I am hopeful that the election will be fought on the issue of development and contentious issues like the Ram temple and triple talaq will be kept at bay. These may harm the coalition's prospects," he added.

Mr Paswan said the LJP's claim over the Munger Lok Sabha seat stood as of now.

"Neither of our allies (BJP and JDU) has approached us, expressing the desire to contest the seat. But if we are asked to give up our claim on the seat and offered some other constituency, it will be duly considered," he added.